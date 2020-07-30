Summary: 7 Saints on NFL Network's Top 100 players list

Over the last week, NewOrleansSaints.com has taken a look at Saints players who were named to the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list of 2020. Check out the full list below:
#5 Wide receiver - Michael Thomas
NFL Network has Michael Thomas ranked fifth in 2020. This is Thomas' third career appearance on the list and his first Top 10 appearance.
#12 Quarterback - Drew Brees
NFL Network has Drew Brees ranked 12th. It is Brees' 10th career appearance on the list.
#23 Defensive end - Cameron Jordan
NFL Network has Cameron Jordan ranked 23rd. It is Jordan's fourth career appearance on the list.
#42 Running back - Alvin Kamara
NFL Network has Alvin Kamara ranked 42nd. This is the third consecutive season that Kamara has made the list.
#67 Linebacker - Demario Davis
NFL Network has Demario Davis ranked 67th. This is Davis' first appearance on the list.
#76 Cornerback - Marshon Lattimore
NFL Network has Marshon Lattimore ranked 76th. Lattimore makes his second appearance on the list in 2020.
#82 Offensive tackle - Ryan Ramczyk
NFL Network has Ryan Ramczyk ranked 82nd. Ramczyk makes his first appearance on the list in 2020.
