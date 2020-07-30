Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 10:47 AM

Summary: 7 Saints on NFL Network's Top 100 players list

Take a look where your New Orleans players ranked on the annual list

Over the last week, NewOrleansSaints.com has taken a look at Saints players who were named to the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list of 2020. Check out the full list below:

#5 Wide receiver - Michael Thomas

NFL Network has Michael Thomas ranked fifth in 2020. This is Thomas' third career appearance on the list and his first Top 10 appearance.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY

#12 Quarterback - Drew Brees

NFL Network has Drew Brees ranked 12th. It is Brees' 10th career appearance on the list.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY.

#23 Defensive end - Cameron Jordan

NFL Network has Cameron Jordan ranked 23rd. It is Jordan's fourth career appearance on the list.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY.

#42 Running back - Alvin Kamara

NFL Network has Alvin Kamara ranked 42nd. This is the third consecutive season that Kamara has made the list.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY.

#67 Linebacker - Demario Davis

NFL Network has Demario Davis ranked 67th. This is Davis' first appearance on the list.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY.

#76 Cornerback - Marshon Lattimore

NFL Network has Marshon Lattimore ranked 76th. Lattimore makes his second appearance on the list in 2020.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY.

#82 Offensive tackle - Ryan Ramczyk

NFL Network has Ryan Ramczyk ranked 82nd. Ramczyk makes his first appearance on the list in 2020.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL STORY.

