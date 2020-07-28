New Orleans Saints stars Demario Davis, Alvin Kamara make NFL Network's list of Top 100 players

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis and running back Alvin Kamara were revealed Monday night as members of the NFL Network's list of the top 100 players in the league.

Kamara, in his fourth season out of Tennessee, was the 42nd-ranked player and Davis, who signed with New Orleans prior to the 2018 season, came in at No. 67. It is the third consecutive time Kamara has appeared on the list and the first appearance for Davis.