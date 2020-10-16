Undrafted rookie wideout Marquez Callaway shines in versatile role for New Orleans Saints

Former Tennessee Volunteer teammate and current Saints star running back Alvin Kamara serves as a mentor for the undrafted rookie receiver.

"That's my Vol brother," Kamara said after the New Orleans Saints beat the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. "Me and Quez went to Tennessee together. I know he's got it in him. I just talk to him and tell him to go make a play, go do something."

Callaway had a career night on the big stage inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, catching four passes for 34 yards after being targeted six times. He made his first career reception Week 4 in a win over the Lions, finishing the game with the one catch for 16 yards.

"His name was called and he did what he had to do," Kamara said of Callaway's Week 5 stat line. "It's next man up. He's playing well. He's getting comfortable more and more as the games go on. I'm just happy to see it because I went to college with him. So it's fun to see that."

Filling in for Pro Bowler Deonte Harris who missed the Monday night showdown due to injury, Callaway returned six punts for an 11.5 yards per return average, and two kickoff returns for 57 yards and a 28.5-yard average.

Those numbers could have been better, had the Saints not committed a number of penalties which negated some of Callaway's better returns.

"I'm with Deonte pretty much all the time, whether it's on offense or special teams," Callaway said Tuesday. "Really, I just follow his role. He goes back there and he goes out early on, I go early. He goes, stays to catch punts after practice, I stay and catch punts after practice. He and Alvin give me a lot of tips back there. Just be cool and relaxed. And that's pretty much all he's told me since I've been here, because I've been catching punts with him since I've got here and kickoffs with him since I've gotten here. He's been a great influence on me too, as far as not just on offense, but on special teams as well."

Saints coach Sean Payton has shown many times during his tenure he will put a player on the field who is ready to contribute, regardless of their experience and draft position.

At 6-foot-2, 204 pounds, many football scouts pointed to Callaway's ability in college to come down with one-on-one balls in coverage, but listed route-running as a weakness.

It wasn't a weakness against the Chargers in Week 5 of his first NFL season, as Callaway ran a number of short routes, and contributed as a blocker in the run game.