Saints transcripts: Trevor Siemian, Kenny Stills , Taysom Hill, P.J. Williams and J.T. Gray media availability | Friday, Nov. 12

New Orleans Saints Quarterback ﻿Taysom Hill﻿

Post Practice Media Availability

Friday, November 12, 2020

What do you remember about the hit you took in Washington?

"I remember the route, I remember the play, that's about it."

Did you black out? What happened?

"I never went unconscious, but I don't remember it."

What's the next thing that you do?

"Basically there's a 45-minute window that I don't remember. I remember being in the locker room. That's the first thing."

Was it scary?

"Yes, it's not an ideal situation to have a hit like that and have a gap of memory, so yes, I think anytime you're dealing with head injuries, it's a scary, scary thing. I think understanding concussions and how it works, I'm comfortable with…I know it was a concussion. I know it was a serious thing, but my ability to recover, I never felt like that was in jeopardy and to be fully healthy."

Have you watched the play?

"For sure."

Did you think it was dirty?

"I'm not him. I don't know what he's playing, what he was…I think anytime it ends up being a bam bam hit or collision, I don't know as a defensive guy how you can consciously make that decision in a split second. It sure looked like he wasn't trying to make a play on the ball, the way the hit happened, but I've never played defense. I don't know what that's like."

What was the route you were running?

"It was four verticals. I was running, the vertical number three."

Do you have a prior concussion history?

"No, I've had two in the NFL, one last year and this one."

Was missing the three weeks extra precaution or did the symptoms linger for a while?

"I do think that there are degrees and levels of concussions. Obviously this was a fairly significant one. I think for us, having conversations with the doctors and trainers, when you're dealing with concussions, when it starts to get scary is having the repetitive concussions. There's this whole protocol in place that the NFL has drawn up and it's obviously to protect players. We follow protocols. I was having symptoms. Obviously it took a little longer than maybe a normal concussion, but there's no way to gauge or put a timeline on how long it takes a brain to recover. We were just following those protocols making sure we were being safe."

What was bothering you?

"I think the biggest thing was the pressure in the brain, headache and that lingered for several weeks and then I was having some sensitivity to noise, those were really the main things. There was some fatigue and stuff like that. Aside from that, those were really the main things that lingered."

To someone who has no idea of what pressure in the brain is describe it?

"I think the easiest way (to describe) is you have a headache, so you have a little bit more pressure on different sides of your head or different parts of your brain. Mine was in the back of my head. It's just another way to describe a headache."

What was it like to get back on the field?"It felt great, obviously there were extenuating circumstances. The coaches were trying to be cautious of what I was doing and everything else, but I think it's hard. I was at home for two weeks watching the team play on the couch. You have moments like that and it helps you reflect on what your teammates and the game mean to you when you have to sit and watch it on the couch. It helps you realize how much you enjoy it and I know for me, it reminded me how much I loved playing the game. I missed being out there with the team."

What was it like having to see ﻿Jameis Winston﻿ suffer the knee injury?

"It's sickening. I hate to see injuries to anyone, let alone friends. Injuries are something that I'm altogether familiar with. Everyone talks about this physical aspect of dealing with injuries. The mental and emotional side of dealing with injuries, just is something that people don't talk about. You look at Jameis and his road to where he's at, how he's worked hard, team captain, all that, to have it taken away and miss the rest of the season. Emotionally and mentally it's a difficult thing."

A lot of players with injuries can go to games while they are out, but is it a concussion standard or because you are sensitive to light and noise?

"I'm not sure what the exact protocol is. Obviously I was still having symptoms in Seattle when they went to Seattle. I know for that specifically I wasn't able to go. We had conversations with the coaches and doctors and stuff about the Tampa game and that was a game that I probably could have gone to, but I think the coaches and the trainers made the executive decision to keep me home just because the only thing that could come from that would be increased symptoms in a loud environment like that and so the risk reward circumstance in a situation like that wasn't worth it, so they told me to stay home."

What's your approach to the quarterback position now with Trevor playing well? Is that something you hope to receive another opportunity at?

"Yes, of course, I think I've been transparent from day one about what the end goal has been for me, so I don't really know what to say other than you do your best to stay ready. There's this whole other role that's there for me. I'm trying to find a balance of staying ready to do that job at a high level, but it's not always the easy thing, because there's a whole other expectation for me of being ready for what I have to do, so I'm trying to manage that."

Is the role and preparation a little different now than when you were behind ﻿Drew Brees﻿?

"Yes, when Drew was here and even with Jameis and Trevor there was always this understanding where Trevor was going to be the gameday two and everything else. I think there's a little added emphasis for myself being ready to go. Hopefully Trevor does not get hurt or anything like that because I'm spending a lot of my time and attention making sure I do this other stuff at a high level. Again, it's a balance I'm trying to find."

How does that affect where ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ has been on the injury report?

"Maybe, obviously Alvin is a guy who has had a lot of touches, so without him how does that ball distribution play out? Maybe it creates more opportunities for me. I'm not sure. Where he's at and his ability and to play on Sunday, I think the thing you've seen before and seen with this Drew is this is a really good system and if you follow the system with all the steps, reads and everything else, we end up being pretty successful offensively and Sean (Payton) does a great job of putting guys in the right spot to be successful. Maybe there's more opportunities for me. Maybe there's more opportunities for Mark (Ingram) and ﻿Ty Montgomery﻿ and ﻿Kevin White﻿ and some of these other guys too."