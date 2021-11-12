Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Nov. 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 12, 2021 at 08:59 AM
New Orleans Saints

Saints vs. Falcons Week 9: Best of Defense

A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 9 loss against the Atlanta Falcons.

The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
The New Orleans Saints take on the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints players and coaches prepare to take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
From NOLA.com
Walker: For Saints' Demario Davis, playing in same stadium that his late cousin Steve McNair played in is always special
Payton Turner placed on injured reserve, Saints' first-round draft pick dealing with shoulder injury
Alvin Kamara missed another practice, one of 3 Saints who did not participate Thursday
If Alvin Kamara can't play Sunday, will Saints bounce back? Here's how they match up with Titans
Saints activate Nick Vannett off injured reserve; tight end finally set to make his debut

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Saints vs. Falcons Week 9: Best of Defense
Fantasy Keys to the Crown: Saints at Titans Week 10
Top 10 Saints plays at midseason | 2021 NFL Highlights
Dining for Dreams Event Recap | Devoted Dreamers Foundation
Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 10 vs. Tennessee Titans
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore casts off deterrent, eager to make more plays
Saints transcripts: Pete Werner, Marshon Lattimore and Mark Ingram II media availability | Thursday, Nov. 11
Saints Hall of Fame Halftime with Roman Harper & Jahri Evans

Advertising