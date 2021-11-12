Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Friday, Nov. 12

- Saints continue to practice on Friday to prepare for the Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.
- Saints head coach Sean Payton will meet with local media on Friday following practice. You can watch their interviews live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube pages.
- Following practice on Friday, Saints players will meet with the media. You can watch their interviews live at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, and the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube pages.
- Star LB Demario Davis was named the Salute to Service Award nominee for the New Orleans Saints. Read what the military means to him and how he helps kids of military families here>>>
- Five Saints were included on Thursday's injury report, including running back Alvin Kamara. View the full report>>>
A collection of the best defensive photos from the Week 9 loss against the Atlanta Falcons.