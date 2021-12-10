Saints transcripts: Tre'Quan Smith, Marshon Lattimore, Malcolm Jenkins Media Availability| Thursday, Dec. 9

New Orleans Saints Wide Receiver ﻿Tre'Quan Smith﻿

Post Practice media Availability

Thursday, December 9, 2021

How big is just having ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ out there?

"It's really big. When we have, not just Alvin, but just somebody in general but being that it's Alvin and we know his capability and his experience. I feel like we are much closer to being where we want to be, being healthy with everybody back."

Inversely ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ is out for the next three weeks. Just how tough is that to replace a guy like that?

"It is very tough, knowing that he is a receiver but also one of the top returners in the game. He has his own plays that we give him and he executed them perfectly so it's going to be hard trying to replace what he does but I know Sean (Payton) does a great job scheming up things and making plays for other people."

Is it hard for a receiver to get into a rhythm when there's not continuity at the quarterback position?

"I wouldn't say it's hard but I don't have the perfect word for it. You prepare for those things in training camp and then in practice you're getting reps with every quarterback. You don't shy away from if a quarterback wants to get some reps with you because you never know how the game is going to go how the week is going to turn out."

Are there any like different details between quarterback and quarterback like, they want you to do something one way and another guy wants it another way? Are there different things you've got to learn about each guy to kind of settle in with them?

"Yeah, I'll definitely say one quarterback maybe wants you to take a route high because he sees something on film and another one maybe wants you to, like he's going to throw you low and he's going to tell you I am going to throw you low because I have seen this. So yeah, definitely you've got to understand which quarterback is playing and what they prefer best."

So it's just like a lot of chemistry building?

"Yeah, definitely a lot of chemistry building."

But it's going to be weird, right? Like the whole season is weirdness defined?

"Yeah, this season is definitely not one that we thought about having. I don't think nobody in the world thought this season would go like this. So yeah, I feel like definitely it's been very weird."

It's one of those things where just so many things have happened that you just kind of like accept it. Like you could probably be on like the fourth or fifth quarterback at the end of the season, hopefully not, and you would just be like, well this is just how it's gone.

"Definitely wouldn't count it out."

I guess for everyone it's been one thing after another for what 16 weeks?

"Yeah, definitely. Well, we have got to find a way to get through it and to come up with a win."

I know you don't want to make one game more important than the other one, but is there a different sense of urgency this week?

"I'll say yeah, definitely. This game is the most important game because it's the next game and I feel like this game really determine if we really will be in the hunt still and determine if we are capable of going to the playoffs so this game is very important. Forget all the other games. This this the most important game right now."

Speaking of weird with ﻿Taysom Hill﻿'s odd hand injury, are his throws coming off different or have you not noticed a change there?

"Actually, I didn't even know he messed up his finger until after the game. To me, he still throws a tight spiral, like I didn't see no change in his balls. Basically I didn't notice anything different. I didn't even know he was hurt until after the game, honestly."

How tough is Taysom just with playing with that foot injury, now he's got a messed up finger, had a concussion earlier in the year. Is that a testament?

"He is definitely one of the toughest guys. Like you said, played through a foot injury. We were in Tennessee? Like I didn't even know he was hurt like many people didn't know he was hurt and then playing through a finger injury as a quarterback on your throwing hand (against Dallas). It just shows how committed he is to the team and just how tough he is as a person just outside of football."

Is that usually how it goes? You guys find out after the game like oh man, this guy got hurt during the game? You weren't aware of what's going on?

"Yeah, I definitely was oblivious to it all. I didn't even know like he went in the tent and everything like and then ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ was warming up. I didn't notice at all. So for me, I don't know anything until after the game."

It's kind of crazy because like we're watching and that's like everything we're focused on and just there is so much going on. You guys are kind of isolated from it all.

"Yeah, I'll really just be focusing on the game. One of the coaches might say, hey, so and so's out. You've got to take this, this, this, so yeah."

Do you know Otis Anderson well?

"Yeah, I know him very well, a good friend of mine. Obviously, (I) didn't really have time to mourn over the situation being that I have got a job to fulfill. But yeah, I know him very well. He's like a little brother to me."