Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 14 vs. New York Jets

Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 14 game against the New York Jets.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Hamstring
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Right Finger
|FP
|FP
|WR
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|Hamstring
|LP
NEW YORK JETS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DT
|Sheldon Rankins
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|CB
|Michael Carter
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|RB
|Tevin Coleman
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Elijah Moore
|Quadricep
|DNP
|DNP
|TE
|Ryan Griffin
|Knee/Ankle
|DNP
|LP
|LB
|C.J. Mosley
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|TE
|Trevon Wesco
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|John Franklin-Myers
|Hip
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Hamsah Nasirildeen
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|QB
|Zach Wilson
|Knee
|FP
|FP
Roster updates:
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ty Montgomery has been added to the Reserve-Covid 19 list