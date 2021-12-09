Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 14 vs. New York Jets

Eight Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Dec 09, 2021 at 03:06 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 14 game against the New York Jets.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP DNP
LB Pete Werner Elbow DNP DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP LP
T Terron Armstead Knee LP LP
LB Kaden Elliss Hamstring LP LP
RB Alvin Kamara Knee FP FP
QB Taysom Hill Right Finger FP FP
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Hamstring LP

NEW YORK JETS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
DT Sheldon Rankins Knee DNP LP
CB Michael Carter Concussion DNP DNP
RB Tevin Coleman Concussion DNP DNP
G Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff Ankle DNP DNP
WR Elijah Moore Quadricep DNP DNP
TE Ryan Griffin Knee/Ankle DNP LP
LB C.J. Mosley Back DNP LP
TE Trevon Wesco Ankle DNP DNP
DE John Franklin-Myers Hip LP LP
LB Hamsah Nasirildeen Knee LP LP
QB Zach Wilson Knee FP FP

Roster updates:
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ty Montgomery has been added to the Reserve-Covid 19 list

