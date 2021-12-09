Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Jordan was nominated by the New Orleans Saints for exhibiting stellar sportsmanship

Dec 09, 2021 at 10:14 AM
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been nominated by the team for the NFL's 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award recognizes players who show exemplary sportsmanship on the field, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr. A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote later this month.

Jordan was also named the Saints' nominee for the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, an award that honors a player's volunteer and charity work in the community as well as his excellence on the field.

