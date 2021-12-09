Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan has been nominated by the team for the NFL's 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award. The award recognizes players who show exemplary sportsmanship on the field, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr. A panel of former players from the NFL Legends Community will select eight finalists (four in the AFC and four in the NFC) from the 32 nominees. The eight finalists will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot under the NFL Sportsmanship Award category when players vote later this month.