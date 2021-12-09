New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead continues to hold top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC tackles

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead continues to hold the top spot among NFC tackles in the third returns of Pro Bowl voting released on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 9. Armstead has tallied 82,555 fan votes with a week remaining in the voting period.

Defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿, running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and return specialist ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ also rank in the top 10 of their respective position groups.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. Voting is also now open on Twitter. The final two days will count as double votes (Dec. 15-16).

Click here to vote for your favorite Saints player now through Thursday, Dec. 16, and help send them to Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.