Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Terron Armstead continues to hold top Pro Bowl voting spot among NFC tackles

Armstead has tallied 82,555 fan votes

Dec 09, 2021 at 12:45 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
CP-Armstead-2560-121119
Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead continues to hold the top spot among NFC tackles in the third returns of Pro Bowl voting released on Twitter on Thursday, Dec. 9. Armstead has tallied 82,555 fan votes with a week remaining in the voting period.

Defensive end ﻿Cameron Jordan﻿, running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and return specialist ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ also rank in the top 10 of their respective position groups.

Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players. Voting is also now open on Twitter. The final two days will count as double votes (Dec. 15-16).

Click here to vote for your favorite Saints player now through Thursday, Dec. 16, and help send them to Las Vegas for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Five New Orleans Saints were voted to the 2021 Pro Bowl, making it the 13th consecutive season that the club has at least one Pro Bowl selection.

Related Content

news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints nominee for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Jordan was nominated by the New Orleans Saints for exhibiting stellar sportsmanship
news

Cameron Jordan named New Orleans Saints Man of the Year for second time

Standout defensive end team nominee for 2021 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead remains atop Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 64,868 fan votes
news

New Orleans Saints veteran Terron Armstead leads Pro Bowl voting among tackles

Armstead has tallied 44,135 fan votes
news

Mark Ingram on cusp of becoming New Orleans Saints' all-time leader in rushing yards

'I think it would be a special moment no matter where it's at'
news

New Orleans Saints receivers band together to soften blow of losing Michael Thomas

'I believe we are all hurt by it, because we wanted to see him play'
news

Sean Payton says that New Orleans Saints adding Mark Ingram would be an important move for team

Payton: 'There's a leadership element, a toughness element, there's a respect element'
news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints knew Giants' formula but couldn't prevent critical big plays

'They were an offense that relied on some chunk plays, and then to capitalize on that. And they got that'
news

New Orleans Saints coaching update, roster moves

Run game coordinator/tight ends coach Dan Roushar will attend Sunday's game vs. Patriots 
Advertising