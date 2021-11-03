Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Nov. 3

Get a glimpse into the energy and excitement our Saints fans bring to gameday each week! Our fans were rocking in the Caesars Superdome as the Saints pulled off a 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Halloween afternoon during Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
- The Saints will return to practice Wednesday after having Tuesday off to prepare for Sunday's home game versus the Atlanta Falcons.
- Saints head coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media on Wednesday morning. Keep checking NewOrleansSaints.com to listen to the entire call when it is completed.
- Following practice on Wednesday, Saints players will speak with the media. You can watch them speak live on NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, as well as the Saints Facebook, Twitter and Youtube pages.
