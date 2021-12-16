Saints transcripts: Taysom Hill, Carl Granderson, J.T. Gray and Nick Vannett Media Availability | Wednesday, Dec. 15

New Orleans Saints Tight End ﻿Nick Vannett﻿

Media Availability

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Do you look forward to playing these primetime games against a good opponent?

"Absolutely. I think since I have come back and played (from IR) I've already played in two primetime games. Half of the games I've played in have been in primetime so far. But the thing is, you can't let (primetime) become more than what it is? At the end of the day, it's still a football game. Obviously, it's against the Bucs. They're a great team, but we can't make it more than what it is. We have to keep doing the things we normally do throughout the week and just focus on the process. If we do that, we're going to get the outcome we want. So, that's all I focus on. I try not to make things too big or too small, just try to be consistent with my approach this week. That's just how I roll."

Was there any message from Coach Payton or any other coaches about not getting too emotional against Tampa?

"I mean, those things are going to happen, right? We've kind of built up a rivalry with them. Obviously, they're a good team and we are both chasing for the same thing. Every year we're both chasing the same thing, so you're always going to have that chippiness there every time we play them. I think we just have to be smart enough to not let (those emotions) become to where we make boneheaded mistakes or it's costly where we're hurting ourselves. It's going to be an emotional game. It's going to be a battle, but we have to be smart and not cost ourselves."

Have you ever played with a quarterback like Taysom Hill? How would you describe him as a player?

"The first word I think of is that he's tough. He's a tough son of a gun. I mean, just the things he can do. He's so physical. He's a quarterback where we run so many quad powers, quarterback powers. Most quarterbacks usually don't want to get their nails dirty. So, you know, it's cool when you play with someone like (Taysom Hill). I think he rallies the troops around him. He's well heard in the huddle and guys respect that. He is a quarterback that does whatever it takes to move the ball downfield and will do whatever it takes to move the ball downfield and win on Sundays. I mean, yeah, other than Russell Wilson, those are two guys that are kind of in a league of their own. They're just tough guys and they're going to do anything, no matter if they're hurting, they'll do whatever it takes to win. Even with his (injured) finger, he's still playing. It just shows you the kind of guy he is and the competitor that he is."

What's been your impression of your role catching more passes over the last couple of weeks?

"Yeah, I mean, like I said, I approach each week the same. Whatever my workload is, I try to focus on that and do it to the best of my ability. I think with that, it's brought upon more opportunities each week. I just try to do the same thing, just focus on my load, and focus on the process. Obviously, it's been going well so far and that's where I have to realize that I can't take the foot off the gas. I have to keep going with my preparation and the process with everything I do throughout the week. If I do that, everything else will take care of itself. Obviously, this (opportunity) is all I've ever wanted. Ever since I've been in the league, I've been very hopeful for this opportunity. I'm really happy to have it and trying to take advantage of it as much as I can."

Have you emphasized to the coaches about your soft hands?

"They know. They see it every day."

Is there anything about the identity of the offense that makes it more productive when Taysom Hill is playing quarterback?

"With Taysom you can run a lot more movements and play actions. The defense has to respect our running game with ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ and Taysom in the backfield. You have to respect that. Those linebackers with bite on (the run) which creates opportunities for me to slip behind (the linebackers) and get open and do all of the things that we have done. So yeah, (Hill) creates more opportunities. I like that a lot, because it gets me open, and it keeps the defense on their toes a little bit. It makes us unpredictable. When you have Taysom back there you can definitely do a lot more things than if you had a pro-style quarterback or whatever."

Was it strange not having Sean Payton at practice today?

"It was strange, actually. When they said he was out sick, I said, 'Oh ok, I wonder who else is going to be out today.' But, I think we just showed up. I harp on it a lot, just focus on the process. It's Wednesday practice, so we focused on first and second down. It does not matter if the head coach is here or not, we still have to take care of all of our stuff. Hopefully he's feeling better and can get back with us soon."

How well do you think Coach Payton would respond by you saying it doesn't matter if he's there or not?

"I'm sure he's on a conference call with the other coaches. He'll be able to do meetings with the staff even though he's not physically here. I'm sure he's going to be able to do all of that stuff. Like I said, we're just going to do what we do and try to win the week."

Did Pete Carmichael handle Sean's responsibilities in practice today?

"Yeah, he just called out the plays and got the personnel groupings right. Everybody did exactly what they normally do, we just had one missing piece, and it was Coach Payton. Everything else went the same today, which is good. That's how you want it to be."