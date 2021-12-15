Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Gameday Playbook: What you need to know for Wednesday, Dec. 15

Saints look forward to another primetime game as they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

Dec 15, 2021 at 09:00 AM
New Orleans Saints
  1. The New Orleans Saints will practice Wednesday as they look ahead to Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
  2. Saints Coach Sean Payton will hold a conference call with local media on Wednesday. Once it is complete, you can listen to the entire call at NewOrleansSaints.com.
  3. Saints players will speak to the media live following practice on Wednesday. You can watch their interviews at NewOrleansSaints.com, the Saints app presented by Verizon, as well as the Saints Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube pages.
  4. The first injury report of Week 15 will be released by the Saints on Wednesday. When it is posted, check NewOrleansSaints.com or the Saints app to see who is on it.
  5. Saints senior writer John DeShazier takes a closer look at Alvin Kamara's impressive juke that led to a touchdown in Week 14's Expert Analysis. Watch here>>>

