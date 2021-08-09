Saints Training Camp 2021: Key Takeaways from Monday, Aug. 9

Must be a game week

Monday marked the 10th practice of Saints Training Camp presented by SeatGeek. The team has been in full pads for the better part of a week. Until Monday, Aug. 9 things had progressed rather uneventfully with regards to the physical nature of practice. That all changed inside the Oschner Sports Performance Center. The pace of practice was noticeably more up tempo on both sides of the ball, and during team drills the defense was REALLY flying around to make plays. So much so that you saw some offensive players repeatedly on the ground, which is kind of an unwritten no-no nowadays. We have reached the point of training camp where guys are just tired of beating up on each other, and the defense is ready to hit someone with a different colored jersey on. Thankfully, they will get their wish on Saturday at 6 p.m. central when the team will play the Baltimore Ravens in the first preseason game.