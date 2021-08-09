Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is one of a kind for New Orleans Saints

"Listening," he said. "I've got to listen. I've got to listen a little bit more. I've got to do a little bit more listening. I've got to do a LOT more listening.

"(And) film, and understanding the knowledge of the game. Because the game slows down once you study it. So I just understand it like, if I put myself in a position where I can't get beat – as in knowing what's happening before it happens, knowing formations, trusting what you see – when you trust it and you're confident in what you know and what you see, you go after it. And after that you've got to play with that chip on your shoulder. And I think that's what gives me and the guys in the DB room a chip on our shoulder, because we trust what we see."

Ah, yes, the chip on the shoulder. The unique ability to crawl between an opponent's ears and trigger him to toss a blow (closed-fist or open-handed), or muscle up a shove, or say a few words that aren't appropriate to write.

It's simple, CJGJ said.

"I have this motto, 'All for one.' And all for one is like, you understand your brother personally," he said. "I figure out my teammates and then they try to figure me out. The bonds that you build on both sides. It's just understanding people.

"I'd rather be aggravating to the people that's not going to war with us every day, and not understanding our pain and why I'm doing what I'm doing. Because in reality, I'm just doing my job."

And so, he has made it an art form, to a degree.

"Yeah," he said. "Mental study. So this is what you do: I find out what they hate. Like in the game, you just watch it.

"I'll (study) the game, and I'll just see which receiver is doing the most complaining. So you just find it. You're going to find something that's going to keep popping up. If he's walking up to the ref every play, then guess what? I'm just going to keep nudging you. Or if you like to talk before the game gets started, I'll let you talk yourself into a hole.