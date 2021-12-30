Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|T
|Terron Armstead
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Chest
|DNP
|DNP
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|TE
|Nick Vannett
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|WR
|Ty Montgomery
|Back
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|LP
|DE
|Cam Jordan
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|DE
|Carl Granderson
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|QB
|Taysom Hill
|Right Finger
|FP
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|LT
|Cam Erving
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Stephon Gilmore
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Kenny Robinson
|Illness
|DNP
|Covid-19
|S
|Juston Burris
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Jermaine Carter
|Groin
|LP
|LP
|S
|Sean Chandler
|Groin
|LP