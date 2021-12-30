Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 17 vs. Carolina Panthers

Nine Saints listed on Thursday's Injury Report

Dec 30, 2021 at 03:00 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Carolina Panthers.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
T Terron Armstead Knee DNP DNP
WR Tre'Quan Smith Chest DNP DNP
DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP LP
TE Nick Vannett Ankle LP LP
WR Ty Montgomery Back DNP
RB Mark Ingram Knee LP
DE Cam Jordan NIR-Rest LP
DE Carl Granderson NIR-Rest LP
QB Taysom Hill Right Finger FP

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday
LT Cam Erving Calf DNP DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore Groin DNP DNP
S Kenny Robinson Illness DNP Covid-19
S Juston Burris Groin LP LP
LB Jermaine Carter Groin LP LP
S Sean Chandler Groin LP

