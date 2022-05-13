Saints-Texans preseason week one tilt scheduled for Aug. 13

The New Orleans Saints 2022 preseason opener at the Houston Texans will take place on Saturday, Aug.13 at NRG Stadium with a 7 p.m. CT kickoff.
The Saints-Texans contest can be viewed regionally throughout the Gulf South on the Gray Television network of stations, available locally in the New Orleans area on FOX 8 WVUE.
Dates and times of the Saints Week Two preseason contest at the Green Bay Packers and the Week Three preseason finale vs. the Los Angeles Chargers will be announced in the near future.