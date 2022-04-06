Saints Pro Shop at Caesars Superdome will temporarily close, undergo renovation updates

The Saints Pro Shop located at Caesars Superdome will temporarily close starting today, April 6, 2022.
As the renovation of Caesars Superdome continues, the existing Saints Pro Shop will be replaced with two brand new stores in the stadium to better serve our fans. A whole new retail look and feel is in the works as part of the renovations, including a new store on the street level by Gate 1 that will open in the fall.
While the Saints Pro Shop is being renovated, fans can still find all of their Saints gear online at shop.neworleanssaints.com.
2022 DRAFT CAPS
Rep your squad with the official 2022 Draft Cap, now available at the Saints Pro Shop!
The overall renovation of the nearly 50-year-old iconic stadium in downtown New Orleans — with enhanced club and suite levels, new concession stands, viewing decks and other improvements — was part of a plan announced by Gov. John Bell Edwards aimed at keeping the Saints in New Orleans through 2055 and the building competitive with other newer venues.
The stadium renovations began in 2020 and are expected to wrap up before Super Bowl LIX scheduled to be held in New Orleans in February 2025.
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.