Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Pro Shop at Caesars Superdome will temporarily close, undergo renovation updates

Saints Pro Shop will be replaced with two brand new stores in the stadium to better serve our fans

Apr 06, 2022 at 11:42 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Caesars-Superdome-103021-0008
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

The Saints Pro Shop located at Caesars Superdome will temporarily close starting today, April 6, 2022.

As the renovation of Caesars Superdome continues, the existing Saints Pro Shop will be replaced with two brand new stores in the stadium to better serve our fans. A whole new retail look and feel is in the works as part of the renovations, including a new store on the street level by Gate 1 that will open in the fall.

While the Saints Pro Shop is being renovated, fans can still find all of their Saints gear online at shop.neworleanssaints.com.

saints-draft-caps-2022-promo

2022 DRAFT CAPS

Rep your squad with the official 2022 Draft Cap, now available at the Saints Pro Shop!

SHOP NOW

The overall renovation of the nearly 50-year-old iconic stadium in downtown New Orleans — with enhanced club and suite levels, new concession stands, viewing decks and other improvements — was part of a plan announced by Gov. John Bell Edwards aimed at keeping the Saints in New Orleans through 2055 and the building competitive with other newer venues.

The stadium renovations began in 2020 and are expected to wrap up before Super Bowl LIX scheduled to be held in New Orleans in February 2025.

Related Links

Photos: Caesars Superdome under the lights

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
1 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
2 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
3 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
4 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
5 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
6 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
7 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
8 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
9 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
10 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
11 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
12 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
13 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
14 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
15 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
16 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
17 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
18 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
19 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.
20 / 20

Get a look at the new signage at the Caesars Superdome ahead of the Saints' Week 8 game against the Buccaneers.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

Saints sign free agent tight end J.P. Holtz
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive end Taco Charlton and defensive back Justin Evans

Charlton joins from Steelers, Evans from Buccaneers as Saints add to defensive roster
news

New Orleans Saints acquire 2022 16th and 19th overall picks from Philadelphia Eagles and sixth round choice

Saints send picks 18, 101, 237 plus future picks to Eagles
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on one-year contract

Johnson has played in 65 regular season games for the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with defensive back P.J. Williams on one-year contract

In 2021, Williams appeared in 16 games with five starts, posting 42 tackles and a career-best three interceptions
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with guard Forrest Lamp

Lamp has played in 26 career regular season games with the Chargers and Saints with 18 starts at left guard
news

NFL releases dates for offseason minicamps and workouts | New Orleans Saints important dates 2022

Saints fans can mark their calendars for these upcoming offseason events
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith 

Smith has recorded 112 receptions for 1,486 yards with 17 touchdowns in his first four NFL seasons
news

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins announces his retirement from pro football

Jenkins had a 13-year NFL career with the Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles
news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with quarterback Andy Dalton

Dalton played in eight games with the Chicago Bears in 2021 and tallied 1,515 yards with eight touchdowns
news

NFL owners approve change to postseason overtime rules

Change will allow both teams to possess the ball
Advertising