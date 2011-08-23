Saints, New Orleans Sports Foundation Host Female Flag Football Clinic

The New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Sports Foundation hosted a flag football clinic for high school females at Pan American Stadium in City Park on Monday.

The clinic was organized to help prepare more than 150 young females for the upcoming NFL FLAG High School football league.

Teams from Warren Easton, McDonough 35, St. Mary's, Sojourner Truth Academy, Edna Karr and O.P. Walker took part in the event.

The clinic featured one-on-one instruction from members of the New Orleans Blaze, a licensed team with the Women's Football Alliance (WFA), along with coaches from across the city, including former LSU standout and Destrehan native Jai Eugene.

The girls were shocked when former Saints cornerback Mike McKenzie made a surprise visit at the event and helped lead drills.

"The NFL has created an opportunity for each of you to be a part of something special," McKenzie told the team. "Enjoy this time in your life, and never lose sight of being a student-athlete, not just an athlete."