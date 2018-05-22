Saints Morning Break presented by Community Coffee for Tuesday, May 22

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis named Associated Press All-Pro
It marks the fourth consecutive season and fourth time overall Davis has been selected All-Pro.
Quarterback Jameis Winston selected for Saints 2022 Ed Block Courage Award
The award recognizes one player from every NFL team who best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans provide automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to local recreational facilities
40 NORD facilities and 27 JPRD facilities will receive AEDs and staff training sessions
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for fifth time in his career
Jordan had three sacks in win over Eagles
New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game set for noon Sunday, Jan. 8
Final regular-season game of 2022 will be broadcast by Fox
Saints linebacker Demario Davis named to 2023 Pro Bowl
Davis is the first Saints linebacker to be voted to the Pro Bowl since Jonathan Vilma in 2010
NFL Media to debut docuseries with New Orleans Saints all-pro Demario Davis around his efforts to inspire chance through his Devoted Dreamers Academy
The three-part docuseries and subsequent full-length documentary debuts Dec. 18 and follows the launch of Davis' Devoted Dreamers Academy
Khai Harley to participate in December's NFL Front Office Accelerator program
Ownership and club executives to network with 32 diverse general manager candidates in an effort to continue to increase executive diversity
A statement from the New Orleans Saints
'The New Orleans Saints deny any allegations of purposefully delaying the game on Monday evening'
Demario Davis nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award for second time
New Orleans Saints have named Demario Davis the team's Man of the Year