New Orleans Saints, UnitedHealthcare launch "Get Fit" at Martin Luther King Elementary School

New Orleans Saints, UnitedHealthcare launch "Get Fit" at Dr. King Charter School 

May 21, 2018 at 03:00 PM

One-in-three children in Louisiana are considered obese, making it one of the most pressing healthcare issues. There are serious medical psychological, and economic costs associated with childhood obesity and exercise and healthier eating habits are proven measures to help address this critical issue. UnitedHealthcare and the New Orleans Saints are committed to doing their part to fight this epidemic by providing much-needed fitness resources to help children get fit.

The "Get Fit" Youth Fitness Zone, developed with the NFL PLAY 60 message in mind, features fitness equipment designed to give students a safe place to play and get active for at least 60 minutes a day, to help them increase their physical activity and fight childhood obesity.

On Monday, May 21st nearly 100 students rotated through the new fitness zone, learning the importance of physical activity and healthy nutrition. Saints players demonstrated the equipment and discussed the fundamentals of football and good sportsmanship.

Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
Before "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations
After "Get Fit-Youth Fitness Zone" renovations

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and faculty from Dr. King Charter School explain the PLAY 60 message
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and faculty from Dr. King Charter School explain the PLAY 60 message

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment

Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment
Staff from UnitedHealthcare and members of the New Orleans Saints help students navigate their new equipment

