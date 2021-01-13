Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Jan. 13

From NOLA.com
Saints rewatch: How the Saints took complete control in the 2nd half vs Chicago
What would Saints defender C.J. Gardner-Johnson's trash-talk sound like if it was G-rated?
From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints GM Mickey Loomis joins WWL Radio to discuss his team's Wild Card performance against the Bears
New Orleans Saints 21-9 Wild Card win over Bears delivers big TV ratings
Saints Gameday Guide 2020: NFC Divisional Round vs. Buccaneers
NFC Divisional Playoffs Round 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers
2020 NFC Divisional Playoffs Preview | Saints vs. Buccaneers
Emmanuel Sanders shows appreciation for Ochsner Health Professional | Tide Fan Clean Jersey Swap
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.