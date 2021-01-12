Saints Gameday Guide 2020: NFC Divisional Round vs. Buccaneers

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME DETAILS:
The New Orleans Saints (13-4) will have more NFC South matchup in the 2020 season, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5) in an NFC divisional playoff game. Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CST on Sunday, January 17.
The winner will advance to the NFC Championship game to play either the Green Bay Packers or the Los Angeles Rams, who will meet on Saturday at Lambeau Field.
The game will mark the first time that the Saints and Buccaneers meet in the postseason, but the Saints swept the 2020 regular season series and winning the last five meetings between the clubs.
TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:
Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:
TV:
- FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst) and Erin Andrews (sideline)
RADIO:
- Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
- National Radio: Westwood One
Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Tony Boselli (analyst)
- Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:
As fans return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we have worked closely with local & state officials, Ochsner Health and ASM Global to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan. From face coverings to gate openings to social distancing policies, HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.
