NFC Divisional Playoffs Round 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Buccaneers

SAINTS-BUCCANEERS GAME PREVIEW

The New Orleans Saints (13-4) will have more NFC South matchup in the 2020 season, when they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5) in an NFC divisional playoff game. Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CST on Sunday, January 17.

The winner will advance to the NFC Championship game to play either the Green Bay Packers or the Los Angeles Rams, who will meet on Saturday at Lambeau Field.

The game will mark the first time that the Saints and Buccaneers meet in the postseason, but the Saints swept the 2020 regular season series and winning the last five meetings between the clubs.

The Saints earned the opportunity to play the Buccaneers in the divisional round after defeating the Chicago Bears 21-9 on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans never trailed in the contest and the score appeared closer as Chicago scored a touchdown as time expired with the game out of hand. Since starting the season 1-2, Head Coach Sean Payton's squad has gone on a blistering 12-2 run, including a nine-game winning streak.

