Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 21-9 Wild Card win over Bears delivers big TV ratings

New Orleans market had 53.2 rating

Jan 12, 2021 at 03:37 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Best of NFC Wild Card 2020 Photos: Saints Offense

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
1 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
2 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
3 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
4 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
5 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
6 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
7 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
8 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
9 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
10 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
11 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
12 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
13 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
14 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
15 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
16 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
17 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
18 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
19 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
20 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
21 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
22 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
23 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
24 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
25 / 25

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

The New Orleans Saints' 21-9 Wild Card victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon led the Wild Card weekend with 33.6 million viewers.

The Nickelodeon telecast of the Wild Card matchup Sunday generated 2.06 million viewers. CBS says that is the highest rating for Nickelodeon in four years. The game generated 28 million viewers on CBS.

The New Orleans market delivered a 53.2 household rating and a 71 share, tops among all local markets for Wild Card weekend.

The victory sent the Saints (13-4) to the NFC Divisional Round, where they will face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5) for the third time this season at 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Fox will broadcast the game.

Related Content

news

New Orleans tops NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' metered markets for third consecutive year

New Orleans drew a 20.2 rating and 30 share
news

The Athletes' Corner, Devoted Dreamers Foundation to launch 'Tackling Hunger With Demario Davis' for the NFL playoffs

For every tackle Demario Davis makes in the playoffs, 1,000 meals will be donated to a local food bank in New Orleans.
news

New Orleans Saints tackle Terron Armstead named club's 2020 winner of Ed Block Courage Award

Award is given annually to a player from each NFL team who has persevered through adversity
news

Former Apollo 13 pilot Fred Haise joins WWL Radio to discuss his career with NASA, INFINITY Science Center

'I knew somehow my career was going to be in aviation for my life'
news

New Orleans Saints legend Sam Mills named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Saints great is one of 15 modern era finalists
news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis selected for 2021 Bart Starr Award 

Prestigious character award to be presented at NFL-sanctioned virtual Super Bowl Breakfast on Feb. 6, 2021
news

NFL Playoffs 2020: New Orleans Saints to play Chicago Bears at 3:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10 on CBS

Wild-card game will be held in Mercedes-Benz Superdome
news

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara placed on Covid-19 list

Kamara's status for regular-season finale vs. Carolina Panthers in question
news

Alvin Kamara named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

New Orleans Saints running back had record-tying six rushing touchdowns in win over Minnesota Vikings
news

New Orleans Saints account for five of the top 50 U.S. TV broadcasts in 2020

Saints-Vikings 2019 NFC Wild Card ranks 13th
news

NFL playoff picture heading into Week 17

Saints can clinch No. 1 NFC Seed with win, Seahawks win, and Packers loss

Advertising