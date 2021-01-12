New Orleans Saints 21-9 Wild Card win over Bears delivers big TV ratings

See the best moments from the Saints offense in their NFC Wild Card game against the Chicago Bears at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome during the 2020 NFL Playoffs.
Advertising
The New Orleans Saints' 21-9 Wild Card victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon led the Wild Card weekend with 33.6 million viewers.
The Nickelodeon telecast of the Wild Card matchup Sunday generated 2.06 million viewers. CBS says that is the highest rating for Nickelodeon in four years. The game generated 28 million viewers on CBS.
The New Orleans market delivered a 53.2 household rating and a 71 share, tops among all local markets for Wild Card weekend.
The victory sent the Saints (13-4) to the NFC Divisional Round, where they will face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-5) for the third time this season at 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Fox will broadcast the game.