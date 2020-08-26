Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Aug. 26

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Aug 26, 2020 at 09:05 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
How does an undrafted rookie LB crack the Saints roster? Well, it's 'not a secret'
Center or guard? Saints lineman Erik McCoy 'cool with' playing either position
Saints sign defensive back Kemon Hall after placing cornerback Johnson Bademosi on injured reserve

From NewOrleansSaints.com
How a summer workout with Drew Brees landed wide receiver Bennie Fowler a spot on the New Orleans Saints roster
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
Luke Johnson on the New Orleans Saints podcast presented by SeatGeek
Saints Top 10: Best of Training Camp 2020 photos from Week 1

