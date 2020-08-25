New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have signed cornerback Kemon Hall (pronounced key-MON), terminated the contract of linebacker Nigel Bradham and placed cornerback Johnson Bademosi on Injured Reserve, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

Hall, 5-11, 190, comes to New Orleans after spending the offseason and part of training camp with the Minnesota Vikings after joining their practice squad for two weeks of the 2019 postseason. He was originally signed by the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft out of the University of North Texas and spent Week One of the regular season on their practice squad. In the 2019 preseason, Hall posted eight tackles (six solo) for the Chargers.

At North Texas, the Calhoun City, Mississippi native recorded 120 tackles (89 solo), six interceptions and 28 passes defense in two seasons (2017-18) after transferring from Itawamba (Miss.) Community College, where he notched two interceptions and 45 total tackles and starting his college career at Coahama (Miss.) Community College in 2015. Hall was a first-team All-Conference USA selection in 2018 after finishing with 48 total tackles and five interceptions, tied for tenth-most in the country. His younger brother Treshon Cooper, is a defensive back at Northwestern State (La.).