Fayard's takeaways from New Orleans Saints training camp: Aug. 24

Brees on target with deep passes Monday

Aug 24, 2020 at 02:45 PM
Gallery_Camp_Practice_20200820_ (9)
Photos from Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Saints Training Camp as the New Orleans Saints players continue their preparations for the 2020 NFL season.

Observations from the New Orleans Saints training camp practice on Monday, Aug. 24, from the indoor facility at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center:

  1. FLINGING IT: We haven't yet seen ﻿Drew Brees﻿ heave a pass 60 yards, but it can be said with certainty that he's got the 40- to 50-yard range comfortably covered. Brees hit on four deep passes in Monday's practice – one to ﻿Michael Thomas﻿down the middle, one to Emmanuel Sanders down the right sideline and, during two-minute offense installation, a pair of throws deep down the middle to Tre'Quan Smith. He operated the two-minute drill to near-perfection, with two drives culminating in short touchdown passes to Thomas.
  2. BACK TO BACK: Rookie offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz had his second consecutive day at center, with last year's starting center, Erik McCoy, again sliding over to right guard. Whether Ruiz will start at the position remains to be seen, but almost all Saints offensive linemen cross-train at different positions (most interior guys can play guard and center, and the backup tackles have to be able to play right or left tackle).
  3. OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS: With All-Pro Ryan Ramczyk sitting out practice Sunday and Monday, Ethan Greenidge has gotten two days of valuable reps at right tackle. Greenidge was on the 53-man roster as a rookie but didn't play in any games, but he's in the mix to be the backup swing tackle.

