Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Nov. 1

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 01, 2022 at 08:55 AM
From NOLA.com

The line is out on Ravens-Saints. Here's what the oddsmakers are thinking.

NFL Week 9 early odds, betting lines: Saints again dogs; Bucs favored over Rams

How the Saints pass protection has rebounded in a big way after early-season struggles

Raiders cough up scary numbers in Saints' shutout win at home before Halloween

Could the Saints actually be buyers at the trade deadline? 'We're always looking to add.'

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Dennis Allen's locker room speech after win vs. Raiders

Jeff Duncan on Saints Podcast presented by SeatGeek | October 31, 2022

Consecutive tackles for loss in second quarter propelled New Orleans Saints against Las Vegas Raiders in 24-0 victory

Calls of the Game: Saints vs. Raiders - Oct. 30, 2022

Demario Davis on keys to victory vs. Raiders 10/31/22

Ryan Ramczyk on Alvin Kamara, chemistry on the offensive line 10/31/22

Dennis Allen on Week 8 win vs. Raiders 10/31/22

New Orleans Saints defense played to expected standard in victory over Raiders

Alontae Taylor's best plays vs. Raiders | 2022 NFL Week 8

