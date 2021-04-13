Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, April 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Apr 13, 2021 at 09:09 AM
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan approaches 10-year draft anniversary
New Orleans Saints draft history: Review of 2011 selections
Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/12/21

From NOLA.com
The Saints have 8 picks in the NFL draft. Who are the best ever selected in those spots?
Why doesn't Alvin Kamara spend his NFL money? Lessons from mom and peanut butter sandwiches
Finally, the answer to who would play Saints coach Sean Payton in a movie ... Kevin James?

From NFL.com
Edelman retires after Patriots release

