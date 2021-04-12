Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/12/21

Keep track of the latest 2021 NFL mock drafts to find out which player the experts and local reporters think the New Orleans Saints will select.
NOLA.com Rod Walker's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Rod Walker has the Saints drafting:
"The Saints surprised some of us last year when they used their first pick to take an offensive lineman (Cesar Ruiz). This year, there is a specific need and the Saints will have to address it with the draft. They need a cornerback to replace Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins, who signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. So I'm taking Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II here."
NOLA.com Jeff Nowak's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Jeff Nowak has the Saints drafting:
"There are a lot of reasons the Saints could look at defense early in a 2021 NFL draft loaded with defensive play-makers. But there's also a good reason they might not: The Saints are loaded with four picks in the first three rounds. What they aren't loaded with? Game-breaking athletes on offense. That's why I'm nabbing Florida's do-it-all wide receiver Kadarius Toney at 28 and trusting the scouting department (and maybe some more wheeling and dealing) to address some positions of need on Day 2."
NOLA.com Luke Johnson's 2021 NFL Mock Draft
Luke Johnson has the Saints drafting:
"A month ago, Farley probably would not have even been in the discussion for the Saints at No. 28. He was widely considered one of the top two corners in the class and some mock drafts had him going in the top 10. But then Farley had surgery last month on his back to fix the S1 disc — an injury he sustained while weightlifting the year prior — forcing him to sit out his pro day. And his pro day carried some importance because Farley opted out of the 2020 season."
More of the latest 2021 Saints mock drafts
The Athletic Ben Standig 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia
"The Saints did a solid job of keeping their roster intact amid a preposterous salary-cap situation. Cornerback Janoris Jenkins was among those released in the process. New Orleans might pivot for defensive linemen — Sheldon Rankins and Trey Hendrickson signed elsewhere — if the top cornerback prospects are gone."
NOLA.com Amie Just 2021 Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
"The Saints are in need of a cornerback of starting caliber to play in tandem with 3-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore, and Farley is a prime candidate to take over the the spot previously taken by Janoris Jenkins. Jenkins was a cap casualty this offseason and he has since signed with the Tennessee Titans. Acquiring another veteran at the position — like Richard Sherman, for example —through free agency was borderline impossible based on the Saints' salary cap situation, so turning to the draft is the best option for New Orleans to replenish the talent pool for this position of need."
Pro Football Focus Sam Monson 2021 NFL Mock Draft
New Orleans Saints select: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
"With some combination of Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill at quarterback for the Saints now that Drew Brees has retired, the Saints need to add weaponry rather than rely on the football IQ of a Hall of Famer as they once did. Terrace Marshall Jr. always played second-fiddle at LSU, but he has elite size in a draft that isn't full of it at the top end."
