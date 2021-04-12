Mock Draft Monday: Latest 2021 Saints mock drafts - updated 4/12/21

"A month ago, Farley probably would not have even been in the discussion for the Saints at No. 28. He was widely considered one of the top two corners in the class and some mock drafts had him going in the top 10. But then Farley had surgery last month on his back to fix the S1 disc — an injury he sustained while weightlifting the year prior — forcing him to sit out his pro day. And his pro day carried some importance because Farley opted out of the 2020 season."