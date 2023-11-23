Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Nov. 23

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 23, 2023 at 08:09 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com

Past history and current matchup suggests this might be a good week for Taysom Hill

Marshon Lattimore misses practice

Saints quarterback Derek Carr returns to practice after suffering concussion

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints-Falcons Injury Report

Jason Pierre-Paul takes the practice field

Listen to Coach Dennis Allen's conference call

Watch defensive end Cam Jordan's interview

Watch safety Tyrann Mathieu's interview

