Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Nov. 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Nov 19, 2020 at 08:37 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
Drew Brees injury gets 2nd opinion and reportedly shows he'll still need to miss multiple games
Saints placed in intensive COVID-19 protocols ahead of league-wide mandate
C.J. Gardner-Johnson has all the right stuff, and the Saints want him to 'just be me'

From NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton: 'We want efficient play from that position'
Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 11 vs. Falcons
Week 11 2020 Ways to Watch: Saints vs. Falcons
Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons
David Onyemata on Saints defense, Week 11 game plan
Malcolm Jenkins on C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Week 11 prep
Latavius Murray on Jameis Winston, Saints-Falcons rivalry
Running Errands with Saints Legends: Pat Swilling
Transcript - Sean Payton Conference Call 11/18/20 | Week 11 vs. Falcons

Best of Week 10 2020 Photos: Saints Defense

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
1 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
2 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
3 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
4 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
5 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
6 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
7 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
8 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
9 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
10 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
11 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
12 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
13 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
14 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
15 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
16 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
17 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
18 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
19 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
20 / 20

See the best moments from the Saints defense in the Week 10 match up against the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Nov. 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Nov. 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Nov. 16

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Nov. 15

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Nov. 14

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Nov. 13

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Nov. 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Nov. 11

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Nov. 10

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Nov. 9

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Nov. 8

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Advertising