Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine New Orleans players listed in Wednesday's report

Nov 18, 2020 at 03:33 PM
New Orleans Saints
Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
TE Josh Hill Concussion DNP
WR Tre'Quan Smith Concussion DNP
QB Drew Brees Ribs/Right Shoulder DNP
RB Dwayne Washington Back DNP
DE Cameron Jordan Back DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee LP
DT Malcom Brown Calf LP
RB Alvin Kamara Foot LP
CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen LP

ATLANTA FALCONS

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
T Matt Gono Illness DNP
WR Calvin Ridley Foot LP
T Kaleb McGary Knee LP

