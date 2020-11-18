Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2020 Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Nine New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for their Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|TE
|Josh Hill
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR
|Tre'Quan Smith
|Concussion
|DNP
|QB
|Drew Brees
|Ribs/Right Shoulder
|DNP
|RB
|Dwayne Washington
|Back
|DNP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Back
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Knee
|LP
|DT
|Malcom Brown
|Calf
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Foot
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|T
|Matt Gono
|Illness
|DNP
|WR
|Calvin Ridley
|Foot
|LP
|T
|Kaleb McGary
|Knee
|LP