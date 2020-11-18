Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Gameday Guides

Saints Gameday Guide 2020: Week 11 vs. Falcons

Helpful tips and information for the Saints Week 11 matchup against the Falcons

Nov 18, 2020 at 11:18 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

SAINTS-FALCONS GAME DETAILS:

In a clash between longtime division foes, the New Orleans Saints will host the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at noon.

Sunday's game is presented by Entergy.

New Orleans is coming off a 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, where big plays on defense and special teams, created short fields and three touchdowns and two field goals for New Orleans (7-2). New Orleans has gotten off to at least a 7-2 start for the fourth consecutive season. The Saints are in the midst of a six-game winning stream for the fourth straight season, only the sixth team in NFL history to do that.

TV & RADIO BROADCAST INFORMATION:

Fans can catch the action on the following television and radio stations:

  • TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
    Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline)
  • Local radio: WWL-870 AM and 105.3 FM
    Announcers: Zach Strief (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Steve Geller (sideline)
  • National Radio: Compass Media Networks
    Announcers: Chris Carrino (play-by-play) and Brian Baldinger (color analyst)
  • Spanish language radio: KGLA 830 AM and 105.7 FM
    Announcers: Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

CLICK HERE FOR FULL BROADCAST CHANNEL LISTINGS

Related Links

MOBILE GAME STREAMING

Watch the Saints on the go this season via the Yahoo Sports or Saints app, free on your phone or tablet. Geographic restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply. WAYS TO WATCH SAINTS GAMES

Fans can also catch replays of every play, of every game, all year long, including the playoffs and Super Bowl with NFL Game Pass. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON A FREE TRIAL OF NFL GAME PASS

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

As fans return to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, we have worked closely with local & state officials, Ochsner Health and ASM Global to develop a comprehensive health and safety plan. From face coverings to gate openings to social distancing policies, HERE IS OUR FULL LIST OF WHAT FANS NEED TO KNOW BEFORE ARRIVING ON GAMEDAY.

DOME AT HOME ON THE SAINTS MOBILE APP PRESENTED BY VERIZON:

Can't be at the Dome? Bring Game Day home! Make the most of game day with Dome at Home, our new "second screen" app experience featuring exclusive live content, chats with Saints legends, a fun fan-vs.-fan halftime competition, the chance to win $1,000 EVERY week ... and much more. On game day, let's show the world that we can still get crunk from the couch. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

SAINTS AUCTIONS POWERED BY IGOT IT:

Saints Auctions powered by iGot It is your ticket to exclusive team merchandise and one-of-a-kind fan experiences! Download the Saints app now to place you bids every gameday and with new items being posted daily, fans will have lots of opportunities all season long to add to their Black & Gold collection. DOWNLOAD SAINTS APP

50/50 RAFFLE:

This season, fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online! Purchase tickets two (2) hours prior to kickoff through the third quarter. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit the Saints & Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund. CLICK HERE FOR 50/50 RAFFLE DETAILS, TICKET PRICES AND WINNING NUMBERS

SAINTS VIP TAILGATE GAMEDAY DELIVERY:

Missing that Saints VIP Tailgate Gameday Experience for the 2020 Saints Season? #TailgateDelivered has you covered. The Saints and Bullseye Event Group have teamed up with Food Network Chef Aaron May, TABASCO® Brand, Francesca by Katie's, Miller Lite & Waitr to deliver each week custom game day tailgates meals. CLICK HERE TO ORDER TODAY FOR GAME DAY DELIVERY

Advertising