Saints Morning Break for Thursday, March 25

Trey Hendrickson: New Orleans, First. Thank you to the Benson family, the Saints Organization and staff for putting together such a loving and caring culture on a off the football field. It was an honor to learn how to lead one of the best defenses in the country from Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, Craig Robertson, AJ Klein, and Malcom Jenkins. And Thank you, the fans, for the love and support as I've grown as a football player and a man. The love you've shown me over the last 4 years makes this transition harder than I could have ever imagined. My family and I will never forget the sound of a 3rd Down Sack in the Dome. I've created memories I will never forget. Through the ups and downs and a few unexpected adversities I can guarantee I'm a better football player and man because I was drafted by the New Orleans Saints. This is not the end but only the beginning. I hope I could shine the light of Christ within me on Sundays and showcase all he's done for me for His glory! It's with a heavy heart that I know this chapter is coming to an end but I hope I've earned your respect an support moving forward from Who Dat to Who Dey! I'm so excited for the next step in God's Plan! God Bless!

"Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up. Therefore, as we have opportunity, let us do good to all people, especially to those who belong to the family of believers." Galatians 6:9-10