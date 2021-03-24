New Orleans Saints named Shorty Award finalist for Best in Augmented Reality

The New Orleans Saints' Augmented Reality effect that was activated on Instagram during the 2020 NFL season has been named a finalist for a Shorty Award in the best in Augmented Reality category, the organization announced this week.

The Shorty Awards honor the best of social media and digital by recognizing the influencers, creators, brands and organizations on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and more.

Saints fans were not given their traditional opportunities to engage with Saints players at events in 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions and only a few thousand fans were allowed at games at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. To keep fans invested and reward them for their passionate support even while socially distanced, the Saints launched a second-screen campaign called "Dome at Home."

The Dome at Home campaign was a way for Saints fans to enjoy every part of gameday from the safety of their homes.

One aspect of Dome at Home was finding a way to bring the Saints players to fans wherever they were. Working with our corporate partner Community Coffee and the AR relators at SportsManias, the Saints created two Instagram AR Effects, with three players each.

The first launched prior to the Christmas Day game vs Vikings, with Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, and Demario Davis.

The second effect launched at the start of the NFL playoffs with Michael Thomas, Cam Jordan, and Marshon Lattimore.