Saints Morning Break for Thursday, June 16

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Jun 16, 2022 at 08:40 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: New Orleans Saints 2022 Minicamp | Day 2

New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram ll look on during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
1 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan looks on during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
2 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Warner talk during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
3 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
4 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
5 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
6 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston participates in drill during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
7 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Zack Baun and Demario Davis high five during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
8 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebackers Pete Warner and Demario Davis high five during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
9 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackles Shy Tuttle and Jaleel Johnson high five during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
10 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
11 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Warner and corner back Paulson Adebo participate in drill during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
12 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson looks on during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
13 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Warner participates in drill during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
14 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss looks on during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
15 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye participates in drill during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
16 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
17 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore participates in drill during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
18 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis looks on during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
19 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu looks on during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
20 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
21 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston talks with team during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
22 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty participates in drill during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
23 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and linebacker Demario Davis participates in drill during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
24 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kirk Merritt catches a ball at Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
25 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston daps up wide receiver Marquez Callaway on Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
26 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
27 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry catches a ball at Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
28 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
29 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
30 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
31 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
32 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
33 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book throws a pass at Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
34 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
35 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave catches a pass at Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
36 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave talks to quarterback Andy Dalton at Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
37 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
38 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harty participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
39 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
40 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
41 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry catches a pass at Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
42 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz looks on at Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
43 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
44 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
45 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
46 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
47 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
48 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston throws a pass Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
49 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
50 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
51 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
52 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
53 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
54 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
55 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Devine Ozigbo participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
56 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
57 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
58 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end J.P. Holtz participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
59 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
60 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
61 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints fullback Adam Prentice participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
62 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
63 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
64 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and running back Alvin Kamara go over a play at Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
65 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
66 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
67 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Daniel Sorensen catches a pass on Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
68 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
69 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
70 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers participate in drills during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
71 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back Paulson Adebo dives onto a mat for a drill on Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
72 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry catches a pass at Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
73 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
74 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
75 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receivers participate in drills during Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
76 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
77 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. warms up for Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
78 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
79 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
80 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
81 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
82 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
83 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
84 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
85 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
86 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara chats with an official at Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
87 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
88 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up before Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
89 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive players participate in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
90 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton warms up with the offense for Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
91 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints offensive players warm up for Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
92 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon participates in Day 2 of 2022 Minicamp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Tuesday, June 15, 2022.
93 / 93

Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
