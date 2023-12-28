Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Dec. 28

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Dec 28, 2023 at 08:52 AM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Rams | 2023 NFL Week 16

Catch the best 30 best photos from the New Orleans Saints defense in their week 16 game against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 21 in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
1 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
2 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
3 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
4 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
5 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
6 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
7 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
8 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
9 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
10 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
11 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
12 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
13 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
14 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
15 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
16 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
17 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
18 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
19 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
20 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
21 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
22 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
23 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
24 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
25 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
26 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
27 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
28 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
29 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.
30 / 30

Check out the game action shots from the New Orleans Saints game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16 of the 2023 NFL season.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

From NOLA.com

To keep playoff hopes alive, Saints must contend with a suddenly potent Tampa offense

Ryan Ramczyk continued to miss Saints practice with his knee injury; Isaiah Foskey returns

Jahri Evans, Reggie Wayne are finalists for Hall of Fame's Class of 2024

Exclusive: Derek Carr on a family Christmas, a tough first year in New Orleans and bowl games

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Photos: Best of Saints Defense vs. Rams | 2023 NFL Week 16

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Alontae Taylor talks Rams game, preparation 12/27/2023

Derek Carr talks Juwan Johnson, communication 12/27/2023

Quarterback Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints teammates have improved the lines of communication

Bucs vs. Saints Week 17 Practice Report 12/27/2023

Jahri Evans, New Orleans Saints legend and assistant coach, named one of 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Related Content

news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Dec. 27

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Dec. 26

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Dec. 25

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Dec. 24

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Saturday, Dec. 23

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Friday, Dec. 22

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Thursday, Dec. 21

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Wednesday, Dec. 20

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Tuesday, Dec. 19

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Monday, Dec. 18

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
news

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Dec. 17

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL
Advertising