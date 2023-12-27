Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2023 Week 17 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ten Saints listed on Wednesday's Injury Report

Dec 27, 2023 at 02:51 PM
New Orleans Saints
Ten New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
S Jordan Howden NIR-Illness DNP
S Lonnie Johnson Knee DNP
T Ryan Ramczyk Knee DNP
DE Isaiah Foskey Quadricep LP
TE Jimmy Graham NIR-Rest LP
DE Cameron Jordan Ankle LP
C Erik McCoy Foot LP
RB Kendre Miller Ankle LP
WR Chris Olave Ankle LP
DE Payton Turner* Toe LP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The Buccaneers conducted a walk-through. The practice report is an estimation. 

*Currently on Reserve/Injured. Returned to practice.

Table inside Article
Position Name Injury Wednesday
OLB Shaquil Barrett Groin DNP
CB Carlton Davis Concussion DNP
TE Ko Kieft Shoulder DNP
WR Rakim Jarrett* Quadriceps FP
DT Mike Greene* Calf FP

Advertising