Saints News

Jahri Evans, New Orleans Saints legend and assistant coach, named one of 15 finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Class of 2024 will be announced Super Bowl week

Dec 27, 2023 at 07:28 PM
Jahri Evans, a former standout New Orleans Saints offensive lineman and current Saints assistant coach, was named one of 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

"I'm just enjoying the journey," Evans said on the Saints Podcast after being named a semifinalist. "Like I said, I can't get out there and play no more, so the hard work is already done and the facts are in the film. But it's good to revisit those times and games."

Evans played 11 seasons for the Saints (2006-16) at right guard after being drafted in 2006 as a fourth-round pick out of Bloomsburg. He was crucial in protecting quarterback Drew Brees throughout his tenure. He played on five playoffs teams, including the team's Super Bowl-winning squad in 2009, and earned Pro Bowl honors for six straight seasons (2009-14). He was also inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 2020. Evans is currently on the Saints coaching staff as an offensive assistant.

Evans previously was named a semifinalist for the 2023 class in his first year of eligibility. This is Evans first year as a finalist in his second year of eligibility.

Evans is also joined as a finalist by cornerback Eric Allen who played with the Saints from 1995 to 1997 making the Pro Bowl in 1995.

Joining Evans and Allen as finalists for the 2024 class are defensive end Jared Allen, offensive tackle Willie Anderson, defensive end/outside linebacker Dwight Freeney, tight end Antonio Gates, safety Rodney Harrison, punt returner/kick returner/wide receiver Devin Hester, wide receiver Torry Holt, wide receiver Andrew Johnson, defensive end Julius Peppers, running back Fred Taylor, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, and linebacker Patrick Willis.

"It's something I've strived for and you know it's come and we'll see if I can get it sooner rather than later," Evans said.

