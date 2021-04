Saints Morning Break for Thursday, April 22

8 / 10

Carl Granderson: I want to thank everyone who came out to my First Annual Camp. If it wasn't for the city of Sacramento showing love and Support none of this would have happen. This is a Dream come true to give back to all my young brothers and sisters in my community. Continue staying focus there will always be obstacles that get in the way of your success but always remember God wouldn't put you through anything you cannot handle. Thank everyone Big Grando.