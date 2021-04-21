2021 NFL schedule to be announced May 12

The NFL announced Wednesday that the 2021 NFL Schedule will be released on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app on Wednesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. CT. The New Orleans Saints schedule will be available at the same time on this website, the team app and all of the team's social media platforms.

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by "Schedule Release '21 Presented by Verizon" which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular season schedule, division-by-division, analyzing the top matchups and prime-time games.

The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason games for the first time, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action. The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season, with the AFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.

The Saints' eight home opponents: Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Green Bay Packers, and NFC South foes the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers