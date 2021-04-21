Deuce McAllister reflects on being drafted by the New Orleans Saints 20 years ago today

DeShazier: What was the process like for you leading up to the draft? It wasn't as glamorous as it is now with the pro days being televised and those kinds of things.

Deuce: It was pretty good, as far as the draft was concerned. I really worked out in two different places. I worked out in Arizona and then I worked out in Pittsburgh. I wanted to squash any questions as far as injuries were concerned with me. That was one of the question marks that some teams had, or at least, some scouts had. You hear about the rumors: 'Is he healthy? Can he play through injuries? Can he play through pain?' And so, it was, you're going to go over to Pittsburgh and what was interesting about that is, to this day, the Pittsburgh Steelers still share their facility – particularly the indoor facility – with the college team. So I got to see (Steelers receiver) Hines Ward, (running back) Jerome Bettis, just because you shared that facility with them and that's where we were staying and working out. So that was interesting. But then you talk about the offseason program, going out to Arizona. I did that; a lot of guys out there, a lot of your high draft picks. We were out there training, competing. I was with some guys that got picked high. I was with other first-round guys, or at least guys that had the talent to be able to push you as far as workouts are concerned. It was a good group, but it was definitely nothing like you see today, as far as the pro day. I didn't do all of the drills at the Combine. I didn't do weights. I weighed in and did maybe the vertical jump and some other drills. I did some of the on-field drills stuff, but most of it, I waited until I got back to Oxford (Miss., to work out for teams).

DeShazier: Were there NFL players that you were able to speak to leading up to the draft?

Deuce: There were a few guys that you talked to, but each individual player, it was a little bit different. I had veteran agents and they had a ton of NFL guys already. So just to be able to bounce some stuff of those guys. You were able to talk to them, young or old guys. But that whole process is different for each player.

DeShazier: Mississippi has had its share of great NFL players, but what did it mean for you and your hometown for you to be drafted?