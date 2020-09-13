Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Morning Break

Saints Morning Break for Sunday, Sept. 13

A collection of headlines on the Saints and the NFL

Sep 13, 2020 at 07:30 AM
New Orleans Saints

From NOLA.com
6 key Saints storylines for 2020
Alvin Kamara and Saints agree to terms on $75 million contract extension: source
Saints promote DE Margus Hunt, WR Bennie Fowler III to active roster for gameday
The secret to Drew Brees', Sean Payton's successful relationship entering Year 15? 'Mutual respect'
Saints depth chart: A position-by-position look before their big opener vs. Tampa Bay Bucs

From NewOrleansSaints.com
Running back Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints agree to five-year contract extension
Tony Chachere's Key Ingredients to a New Orleans Saints victory vs. the Buccaneers
BOSE Soundbites of the Week: Saints vs. Buccaneers - Week 1 2020
New Orleans Saints sign Fowler and Hunt to active roster

