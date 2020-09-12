Tony Chachere's Key Ingredients to a New Orleans Saints victory vs. the Buccaneers

One more day, and the New Orleans Saints will kick off their 2020 season against Tampa Bay in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The three-time reigning NFC South Division champions are one of the favorites to advance to the NFC Championship Game and to advance to the Super Bowl, but that doesn't really matter right now. What stands out is that the Saints, at long last, have a game to play. Here are a few ways in which they can win it: