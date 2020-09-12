Running back Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints agree to five-year contract extension

Saturday became payday for A.K.

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, the franchise co-leader in single season touchdowns with 18 in 2018, and the team agreed to a five-year contract extension Saturday, ensuring that Kamara's immediate future will be in New Orleans.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kamara, a third-round pick (No. 67 overall) in 2017 and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season, is the only player in league history to have 2,000 rushing yards, 2,000 receiving yards and three Pro Bowl appearances in his first three seasons.

Kamara was named All-Pro as a rookie, when he totaled 1,901 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns. And in his second season, in addition to tying Dalton Hilliard's single-season touchdown record, he totaled 1,592 yards from scrimmage (883 rushing, 709 receiving).