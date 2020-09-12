Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Running back Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints agree to five-year contract extension

Kamara has 4,476 yards from scrimmage, 38 touchdowns in first three seasons

Sep 12, 2020 at 01:52 PM
New Orleans Saints

Saturday became payday for A.K.

New Orleans Saints running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿, the franchise co-leader in single season touchdowns with 18 in 2018, and the team agreed to a five-year contract extension Saturday, ensuring that Kamara's immediate future will be in New Orleans.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kamara, a third-round pick (No. 67 overall) in 2017 and the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season, is the only player in league history to have 2,000 rushing yards, 2,000 receiving yards and three Pro Bowl appearances in his first three seasons.

Kamara was named All-Pro as a rookie, when he totaled 1,901 all-purpose yards and 14 touchdowns. And in his second season, in addition to tying Dalton Hilliard's single-season touchdown record, he totaled 1,592 yards from scrimmage (883 rushing, 709 receiving).

He has had 81 receptions in each of his first three seasons and in his three-year career, he has 2,408 rushing yards, 2,068 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns (27 rushing, 10 receiving, one kickoff return).

20200903_Saints_Superdome_2560_14400035
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints

