Saints Morning Break for Saturday, August 12

A collection of headlines about the Saints and the NFL

Aug 12, 2023 at 09:18 AM
From NOLA.com

Saints QB Derek Carr understands importance of playing his first preseason game in 4 years

Countdown to kickoff: Saints' No. 29, Sammy Knight, went from undrafted to team's Hall of Fame

Chiefs make a decision on the status of Patrick Mahomes for the Saints preseason game

From NewOrleansSaints.com

Quarterback Derek Carr feels at home in first snaps inside Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome ready to show off enhancements to fans

Four-quarter outlook for New Orleans Saints against Kansas City

Saints vs. Chiefs Preseason Practice Report 8/11/2023

All-Access Photos: 2023 Saints Training Camp practice 8/11/23

