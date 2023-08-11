Caesars Superdome ready to show off enhancements to fans

One change that fans will notice on gameday is Gate C functions as a premium entrance to the Caesars Legends Club and for suite patrons. Gate C, right off Champions square, had been the most utilized entrance to the Caesars Superdome in previous years according to Holmes. That's one of a number of changes that will change how fans navigate the Caesars Superdome.

"There's not a single fan that will come to the building and have the same experience that they had before," said Ben Hales, senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Saints.

Hales said every ticket will have a personal gameplan with it to explain how fans get to their seats as well as nearby amenities.

"On Gate C, it's not because it's premium and we don't want people going up to the terrace," Hales said. "You literally can't get to the terrace."

One thing that fans will be familiar with from the previous season that will still be in place is the extended perimeter according to Holmes. That change was made for the 2022 season and will remain in place for the upcoming season.

Thornton said the heaviest part of the renovations are now complete. Thornton said that the project is fully funded and he anticipates that they will be able to meet or exceed their schedule and will have the renovation finished by August 2024.

Lauscha stressed the impressiveness of the project being on time and under budget.

The construction efforts were a large undertaking. At its peak, the construction efforts had over 1000 workers on site and were spending $15 million a month according to Thornton.

On top of that, the construction schedule had to be based around the NFL season as well as "flag pole" events like Essence Festival and the All State Sugar Bowl Thornton said.

On top of that, construction efforts had to face an unexpected challenge in the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite that Kyle France, chairman of the Louisiana Stadium Board and Exposition District, said that the efforts to renovate the dome "have not missed a beat."

The renovations to the east, northeast, north and northwest portions of the building are completed with the same changes to the west, southwest, south and southeast portions expected to be completed by August 2024.

Lauscha asked everyone to have patience and stressed that the renovations are not complete.

"If I could ask you one favor, just see it through to the end," Lauscha said.

Lauscha said that team polls indicate about 86% of fans did not want a new stadium, but wanted the Caesars Superdome. Lauscha hopes the renovations will give fans the Caesars Superdome modernized with an improved fan experience.