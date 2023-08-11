Caesars Superdome ready to show off enhancements to fans

New Orleans Saints Team President Dennis Lauscha along with Executive Vice President of ASM Global Doug Thornton shared Caesars Superdome transformation updates at a press conference on Friday, August 11, 2023 ahead of the team's Preseason Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
As fans enter the Caesars Superdome for the first preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at noon on Sunday, Aug. 13, many will be greeted by grab-and-go markets, wide open concourses and escalators all the way to the top of the stadium.
Media were given a tour of the renovations of the Caesars Superdome on Friday, Aug. 11 as the stadium gets ready to open to fans in two days.
Doug Thornton, executive vice president of ASM Global, called the renovations "truly transformational."
"There's not a better building in the NFL," said Dennis Lauscha, president of the New Orleans Saints.
A big part of what allowed the substantial changes was reclaiming 80,000 square feet that were previously taken up by ramps, Thornton said.
Lauscha said the size of the stadium was a key in making the enhancements possible.
"I just wish the architects of this building and many of the folks that worked on this building could be here today," he said, "because truly it is such a testament to their vision and what they were able to accomplish."
The architects tasked with the renovation saw the potential in the stadium. Brad McWhirter, the principal architect of the renovations for Trahan Architects, said they have uncovered much of the square footage to dedicate to fans that was previously locked away.
"We knew the potential of the building, it was just a lot of back-of-house spaces," McWhirter said. "So we kind of always knew it was there, we just had to find a way to get the project created, do the master plan and then chip away at the goals and the priorities."
A fan can now get from the event level to the 600 level in 65 seconds with the new escalators when it previously took five to seven minutes,Thornton said.
Efficiency was the name of the game in more than just vertical transportation. Thornton said by modernizing the concessions with grab-and-go markets, they decreased the delivery from two minutes to as little as seven seconds.
Evan Holmes, general manager of the Caesars Superdome, mentioned that there is a number of new viewing decks that can accommodate ADA patrons on multiple levels of the Caesars Superdome.
"That was a major, major pillar of the design intent when we went through this," Holmes said.
Holmes also said the women's restroom facilities have been "significantly enhanced."
Alongside the grab-and-go markets, fans will also have more beverage options including a bar on the event level that stretches 40 yards from 30-yard line to 30-yard line.
The stadium also features a expanded concourses to give fans more space to navigate.
One change that fans will notice on gameday is Gate C functions as a premium entrance to the Caesars Legends Club and for suite patrons. Gate C, right off Champions square, had been the most utilized entrance to the Caesars Superdome in previous years according to Holmes. That's one of a number of changes that will change how fans navigate the Caesars Superdome.
"There's not a single fan that will come to the building and have the same experience that they had before," said Ben Hales, senior vice president and chief operating officer of the Saints.
Hales said every ticket will have a personal gameplan with it to explain how fans get to their seats as well as nearby amenities.
"On Gate C, it's not because it's premium and we don't want people going up to the terrace," Hales said. "You literally can't get to the terrace."
One thing that fans will be familiar with from the previous season that will still be in place is the extended perimeter according to Holmes. That change was made for the 2022 season and will remain in place for the upcoming season.
Thornton said the heaviest part of the renovations are now complete. Thornton said that the project is fully funded and he anticipates that they will be able to meet or exceed their schedule and will have the renovation finished by August 2024.
Lauscha stressed the impressiveness of the project being on time and under budget.
The construction efforts were a large undertaking. At its peak, the construction efforts had over 1000 workers on site and were spending $15 million a month according to Thornton.
On top of that, the construction schedule had to be based around the NFL season as well as "flag pole" events like Essence Festival and the All State Sugar Bowl Thornton said.
On top of that, construction efforts had to face an unexpected challenge in the COVID-19 pandemic, but despite that Kyle France, chairman of the Louisiana Stadium Board and Exposition District, said that the efforts to renovate the dome "have not missed a beat."
The renovations to the east, northeast, north and northwest portions of the building are completed with the same changes to the west, southwest, south and southeast portions expected to be completed by August 2024.
Lauscha asked everyone to have patience and stressed that the renovations are not complete.
"If I could ask you one favor, just see it through to the end," Lauscha said.
Lauscha said that team polls indicate about 86% of fans did not want a new stadium, but wanted the Caesars Superdome. Lauscha hopes the renovations will give fans the Caesars Superdome modernized with an improved fan experience.
"We look around our community sometimes and 'say hey we're not number one in this,'" Lauscha said. "When it comes to this building, when it comes to our fans, when it comes to the work ethic here, we are number one and we are proud to be number one."