Quarterback Derek Carr feels at home in first snaps inside Caesars Superdome

Carr, who spent his first nine seasons with the Raiders, couldn't remember the last time he'd played in a preseason game.

"Y'all might know better than me," he said. "I don't know. I know I have, but I don't know. It's been awhile, but it's OK. This is new. In this circumstance I'd be asking for it for sure.

"I feel like any reps I get, even if it's go out there and hand the ball off, just to get out there and get the rhythm of this is what we do, this is how we come off to the sideline and talk about things. As little as, where do I sit? I haven't been in the locker room yet, I don't know where to park. All of those things that are new, to have a test run or two of that, to be able to see that to where Week 1 comes and I'm just back playing football. Get all those little things knocked out and know what to expect on gameday."

SOUR NOTE: Friday's practice ended on a downer, with offensive lineman Landon Young suffering an injury at the end. Allen said it appears that Young sprained his MCL. "We'll have to go through some evaluations to see the significance of that," Allen said.

VET DAYS: Tight end Jimmy Graham, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk and receiver Michael Thomas all enjoyed veteran rest days Friday. But that doesn't rule them out of Sunday's preseason opener. "Anybody that's healthy enough to play is going to play," Allen said.

ROSTER MOVE: New Orleans signed linebacker Jaylon Smith, a 2019 Pro Bowler with the Cowboys, and released receiver Keke Coutee on Friday. Smith has 69 starts in his 87 regular-season games, and totaled 88 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery in 13 games last season for the Giants, with 11 starts.

"I thought he came in with the right mind-set in terms of working out, he worked out pretty good for us, moved around really well," Allen said of Smith. "He's been a productive player in our league at an off-the-ball position, so we felt like he was somebody we'd like to bring into the mix, have him come in and compete and see where we're at.